Military helicopter makes precautionary landing at YLW

Several tense minutes as a Canadian Armed Forces CH-147F Chinook helicopter called in an unscheduled landing at the Kelowna International Airport Wednesday afternoon.

A Canadian military spokesman confirms a check engine light came on during a Kelowna bound flight, prompting fire crews to assemble on the tarmac to receive the military helicopter at YLW.

The Hilo helicopter, transporting six people, landed safely.

Sub-Lieutenant Melissa Kia with the Joint Task Force Pacific said assembling fire crews is procedure for a precautionary landing.

Numerous Canadian military aircraft are in B.C. to offer support in the movement of equipment and personnel working on fighting wildfires.

Kia told Global News the check engine light was cleared before the tandem-rotor helicopter flew on to duties in Kamloops.