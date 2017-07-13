Okanagan
July 13, 2017 1:23 am

Military helicopter makes precautionary landing at YLW

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News
A A

Several tense minutes as a Canadian Armed Forces CH-147F Chinook helicopter called in an unscheduled landing at the Kelowna International Airport Wednesday afternoon.

A Canadian military spokesman confirms a check engine light came on during a Kelowna bound flight, prompting fire crews to assemble on the tarmac to receive the military helicopter at YLW.

The Hilo helicopter, transporting six people, landed safely.

Sub-Lieutenant Melissa Kia with the Joint Task Force Pacific said assembling fire crews is procedure for a precautionary landing.

Numerous Canadian military aircraft are in B.C. to offer support in the movement of equipment and personnel working on fighting wildfires.

Kia told Global News the check engine light was cleared before the tandem-rotor helicopter flew on to duties in Kamloops.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
BC
CAF
CH-145F Chinook
Helicopter
Kelowna
Military
Okanagan
Wildfires
YLW

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News