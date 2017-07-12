RCMP searching for suspect after serious stabbing in Fort McMurray

A man is in serious condition in a Fort McMurray hospital after being stabbed Sunday morning in the northern Alberta city.

Police arrested and charged a 25-year-old man from Fort McMurray with aggravated assault. His name wasn’t released. Police said they’re searching for a second man who will also be charged with aggravated assault.

RCMP said there’s an arrest warrant out for Corwin Benjamin, 27. Benjamin is from Fort McMurray but may have left the city, police said.

Anyone with information about Benjamin’s whereabouts is asked not to approach him but contact Wood Buffalo RCMP.