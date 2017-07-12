West Vancouver police impound another car speeding on Lions Gate Bridge

Another driver has been caught shattering the 60-kilometre per hour speed limit on the Lions Gate Bridge, but this time, it was not a Ferrari.

Const. Jeff Palmer said this was a Smart car, clocked at nearly 140 km/h just after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

“It [was news] to me to know that a Smart Car could achieve that speed, but apparently it can,” said Palmer.

READ MORE: Ferrari driver clocked at 210 km/h on Lions Gate Bridge given 16-month suspension

The driver was served with a violation ticket for excessive speed. Palmer said the car has been impounded for seven days.

WATCH: Ferrari clocked at 210 km/hour on Lions Gate Bridge

He said the driver doesn’t appear to have previous excessive speeding tickets.

“Vehicles have been travelling at very high speeds over the Lions Gate Bridge and we’re watching for that there and at all places of the district.”

READ MORE: West Vancouver Police impound Ferrari clocked at 210 km/h on Lions Gate Bridge

Earlier this week, the driver of a white Ferrari was caught driving over 200 km/h on the bridge.

His car was impounded for 60-days and he was handed a 16-month driving ban.