Speeding Ferrari to be impounded for 60 days, says West Vancouver Police

It may have been travelling 210 kilometres per hour on the Lions Gate Bridge this week, but for the next 60 days a Ferrari that was caught speeding on the Lions Gate Bridge won’t be doing more than zero.

The car was initially impounded for seven days, but West Vancouver Police say a review by the Superintendent of Motor Vehicles allowed for an extension.

“The allegations in this case are exceptional in terms of the hazard posed by that speed in that kind of an urban setting,” said Cst. Jeff Palmer.

The 22-year-old West Vancouverite will appeal in court in September. He is facing charges for excessive speeding and driving without due care and attention.

“The Superintendent (of Motor Vehicle’s Driving Prohibition) is going to review additional reports submitted by our investigating officer and will consider a prohibition from driving for the individual in this matter,” Palmer said.

According to police, the driver also had at least three serious speeding infractions.

West Vancouver Police said they have impounded 95 vehicles for excessive speed so far this year.