Police impound Ferrari clocked at 210 km/h on Lions Gate Bridge

It’s no longer life in the fast lane for the driver of a Ferrari who was caught going more than three times the legal speed limit on the Lions Gate Bridge.

West Vancouver Police say they have impounded the white supercar, after it was clocked going 210 km/h northbound on the bridge in the early hours of the morning.

The posted speed limit on the Lions Gate is 60 km/h.

READ MORE: ‘N’ driver ticketed for going almost 100 km/h over speed limit in Pitt Meadows

Police say the driver is a 22-year-old West Vancouver resident, who is due in court in September to face Motor Vehicle Act charges of excessive speed and driving without due care and attention.

The vehicle, a white 2015 Ferrari 458, has been impounded for seven days under the Immediate Roadside Prohibition program.

In B.C., exceeding the speed limit by more than 60 km/h comes with a fine of $483, driving without due care carries a penalty of $368, and a tow and impound costs about $210.

Depending on options, Autotrader.ca lists a Ferrari 458 as being worth between $300,000 and $700,000 CAD.