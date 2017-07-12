Saskatchewan SWAT lose key player before playoffs

The Saskatchewan SWAT have lost their leading scorer as they get set to take on the Calgary Mountaineers in Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League (RMLL) playoff action.

Forward Baden Boyenko, who had been with the SWAT for 11 years, left the team recently to join the Coquitlam Adanacks in the B.C. Junior Lacrosse League.

SWAT head coach Jay Price said while the loss of Boyenko stings, he is looking at other players to step up.

“We certainly wish him the best but we’re focusing on the players that are still with us,” Price said.

Two of those players are Liam Diebold and Zach Gould. SWAT goalie Erik Derksen said you can see them stepping up in practice.

“They’ve put a lot of weight on their shoulders all season,” Derksen said.

“It’s not like they’re taking on a huge leadership role without Boyenko on the team, but they’re just stepping up now and you can really see it in practices.”

The SWAT are also without Quinn Inglass, who is out with a torn MCL.

Game one in the best-of-five series goes this Saturday in Calgary.