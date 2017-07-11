Saskatchewan SWAT ready for Minto Cup run

The Saskatchewan SWAT will take on the Calgary Mountaineers as they begin their quest for the Minto Cup.

The SWAT and Mountaineers met five times during the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League (RMLL) Junior A regular season.

The Mountaineers took four of those five games, but two of them were by a single goal.

The SWAT are heading into the playoffs on a two-game losing streak, one which was at the hands of the Calgary club.

Game one in the best-of-five series goes this Saturday at Stu Peppard Arena in Calgary, with game two the following afternoon.

The teams head back to Saskatoon for game three on Friday, July 21 and game four, if necessary, will be the next day.

Game five, if necessary, is Sunday, July 23 back in Calgary.