Saskatchewan SWAT eyeing Minto Cup berth

After finishing third in their first season in the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League (RMLL), the Saskatchewan SWAT has a goal for the upcoming season.

They want to make it to the Minto Cup.

It’s a reasonable goal considering how many players are returning for the 2017 season.

Only three players – all defenders – graduated from the squad, including Mike Kaminski, who was drafted by the Saskatchewan Rush of the National Lacrosse League.

It will be an experienced team hitting the floor, as 15 returning members are seniors, including Anthony Hallborg.

“It helps right, we don’t have to go through the team bonding stage again, it’s kind of picking up from where we left off last season,” Hallborg said.

SWAT assistant coach Jay Price believes their strength will be with the transition game.

“We honestly believe we have four of the top eight transition players in the league, so that’s definitely going to be one of our strengths,” Price said.

The SWAT ended up in the middle of the pack in their first Junior A season, but feel they are ready for the challenge in competing with the top teams.

“By the end of the season I think we were really flowing with it, we really worked well into the new speed and the new abilities of the Junior A,” Swat co-captain Jason Price said.

The SWAT are in Edmonton this weekend, playing the Miners and the Titans, who they didn’t lose a game too last year.

The SWAT return home to play the Miners on May 13.