3 new Prairie Gold Lacrosse League teams ready to face off in Saskatchewan

Saskatoon is having a love affair with a new sport and it’s all thanks to the Saskatchewan Rush of the National Lacrosse League. But it’s not just young players picking up the game, older players are catching the bug too.

That’s where the Prairie Gold Lacrosse League (PGLL) comes in. It caters to a 22-plus age category.

Duncan Elliott is a coaching coordinator with Saskatoon Box Lacrosse and said interest has sparked in the community.

“I had guys coming up saying, ‘I want to play, I want to play now!’ People were calling, emailing. It’s growing,” Elliott said.

Brennan Campbell was one of those keeners. He used to play for the Brewers Senior “B” team years ago, but took some time off. He’s recently gotten back into a rec league, but needed a more competitive league. So he founded the senior SWAT team in Saskatoon.

“You go out and watch a game, and it gives you that itch, that urge to get back on the floor,” Campbell said.

PGLL has approved the addition of three Saskatchewan teams. One in the north, the Prince Albert Outlaws, and Saskatoon’s SWAT and Steelers.

“It is unique, but it’s probably one of the oldest sports in the world, and right now, it’s one of the fastest-growing sports throughout the world,” Elliott added.

Last year, the Brewers attended the President’s Cup, a Senior B national championship. The Brewers didn’t win a game, in part because their biggest competition is against clubs from Alberta and B.C. that have highly-developed leagues.

However, Campbell believes that the PGLL expansion can change that.

“Right now, it’s just a matter of getting more teams on the floor and catching up to those other provinces,” Campbell said.

While a few lacrosse novices have made some of the PGLL teams, Campbell suggests starting at the rec level.

“If there’s new people that’ve never played it before, there’s a league on Sunday nights, that’s a perfect way to get started,” he said.

PGLL kicks off on April 20.