Manitoba Blizzard ready to defend Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League title
The Manitoba Blizzard begin defense of their Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League title when they host the Sherwood Park Titans of Edmonton, 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon at “The Ice Box” – aka Notre Dame Arena on Cathedral Avenue.
Fans are asked to be in their seats by 1:15 p.m. because prior to the opening face off there will be a special ceremony to raise the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League Championship Banner won by the Blizzard in 2016. Game two goes Saturday Night at 8 p.m. and the season opening weekend series wraps up with the finale Sunday at 12 p.m.
