Saskatchewan SWAT eager to prove they belong among RMLL elite

In the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League (RMLL) Junior A division, Calgary-based teams have finished first and second overall in each of the past five seasons.

The Saskatchewan SWAT are looking to break that streak in their second season after moving up from Junior B.

They have their first chance to prove they have what it takes to make it happen May 20 when they host the defending champion Calgary Mountaineers.

“Our goal is to win league this year so we got a long road ahead of us but it begins right here,” forward Mitch Linklater said.

The SWAT are a perfect 4-0 to start the season but all four wins have come against the league’s two weakest teams, the Edmonton Blues and the St. Albert Miners, who are a combined 0-7 on the year.

The Mountaineers will provide a much stiffer test.

“We think we’re gonna stack up and I think it’s just understanding how to get on the upside of those one-goal games instead of the losing side this year,” assistant coach Jay Price said.

The team will have some help in that department as Baden Boyenko, a 55-goal scorer last season, recently returned from Genessee College and will make his season debut against the Mounties.

“I feel like I’m already in game shape, playing down there all spring semester, so it’s gonna be fun getting right back onto the floor,” he said.

The SWAT and Mounties face off at 3 p.m. CT on May 20 at Kinsmen Arena, and again the following day at 2 p.m.