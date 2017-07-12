Cariboo forecast raises concerns about wildfire growth

Everyone is watching the weather in the Cariboo.

Global News meteorologist Mark Madyrga says more trouble could be on the way.

“A bigger problem I think is for the weekend with some strong west winds late Saturday, Saturday night, early Sunday, as a cold front blasts through that area.”

“Well the Cariboo region, Williams Lake through to 100 Mile House, is going to be right on the edge of at least a risk of lightning later Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening, and the same later Thursday,” added Madryga. “We are getting some light rain by the way around Prince George but it’s not going to be significant by any means for Williams Lake. Longer term, sunny and hot in there on Friday and then it’s later Saturday that is a big concern. Gusty winds are likely as a cold front tracks through the region.”