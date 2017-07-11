BC Liberals begin forming opposition team

The BC Liberals are forming their opposition team as the incoming NDP government is just a week from being sworn in.

With outgoing premier Christy Clark transitioning to her new role as leader of the official opposition, we’re getting a closer look at her new inner circle.

Clark announced several key positions on Tuesday, including her new Chief of Staff, Nick Koolsbergen.

Most recently, Koolsbergen was heading up BC Liberal communications and research for the past year.

Before that, he was the director of issues management for Stephen Harper’s Conservatives.

Stephen Smart, the Premier’s press secretary, is moving to Executive Director of Communications and Issues Management for the BC Liberal caucus.

Jessica Woldford, former Executive Director of Corporate Priorities at Government Communications and Public Engagement, is now the new Deputy Chief of Staff.

Meanwhile, Primrose Carson, who has served in a number of senior roles, will be Executive Director of Operations and MLA support,

“These appointments will support our strong and experienced team of 43 MLAs in the Legislature,” said Clark in a statement, adding that the BC Liberals will form an “extremely effective opposition.”

Clark will cease to be premier when NDP Leader John Horgan and his cabinet are sworn in on July 18.