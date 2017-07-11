Edmonton woman charged for pointing laser at police helicopter

A 28-year-old woman has been charged after a laser was pointed at Edmonton Police Service air crew members piloting the Air 1 helicopter.

Police said it happened shortly after 3 a.m. Monday in the Bonnie Doon area where Air 1 was responding to reports of an attempted break and enter.

Air crew members were “repeatedly targeted by a blinding laser being pointed at them from the ground,” EPS said in a news release Tuesday.

Officers later arrested a woman at a home near 88 Street and 84 Avenue.

Sarah Schenker, of Edmonton, has been charged with endangering the safety of an aircraft in flight under the federal Aeronautics Act.

“The Edmonton Police Service has zero tolerance for irresponsible behaviour like this that seriously compromises the safety of our air crew, not to mention our citizens,” Staff Sgt. Tom Bechthold said.

“Air 1 officers play a vital role in assisting our members on the ground in their daily efforts to keep our city safe.”