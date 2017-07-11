Canada
City cautions people disposing dead wildlife after tularemia surfaces

The City of Saskatoon is reminding people to take precautions to prevent the spread of West Nile virus and other animal-borne infectious diseases.

City of Saskatoon officials said tularemia has recently surfaced for the first time.

The bacterium is usually spread to people through contact with infected animals such as ticks, squirrels, muskrats and rabbits.

While rare in Canada, tularemia can be treated with antibiotics. Additionally, the Type B strain discovered this month in Saskatoon is one with a low risk of infection.

The city is reminding people to use caution when handling an animal carcass and to always wear gloves and protective clothing. Dead wildlife should be placed in a thick plastic bag or multiple bags before being disposed.

Additionally, officials said they are working to prevent the spread of West Nile virus through its annual mosquito control program. Nuisance mosquitoes currently being controlled include culex tarsalis, the primary carrier of the virus.

Mosquito larvae can develop in any water that is allowed to stand for four days or more. To help, people can remove any standing water from their property.

