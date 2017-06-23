Canadian Lyme Disease Foundation calling for changes to testing in Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan has seen plenty of ticks throughout the years, but to get an accurate number of Lyme disease cases; it depends who you ask.

“It is relatively low in numbers but it is occurring and physicians have to be aware that although It’s not occurring as frequently,” Jim Wilson, president of the Canadian Lyme Disease Foundation, said. “It is there and has to be on their radar.”

Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Health reports there have only been three cases of Lyme disease since 2008. However, testing is on the rise. In 2016, 1,454 cases were tested and only one came back positive.

“More patients are becoming aware of the risk of Lyme disease,” Patrick O’Byrne, executive director of the Saskatchewan Disease Control Lab, said. “Physicians are referring those patients for testing.”

But it’s that exact testing in Saskatchewan that has people divided.

The influx of negative results has potential victims looking elsewhere for confirmation; sending their blood to the U.S. or even Europe for testing.

That method is yielding a higher number of positive results, but Saskatchewan’s Disease Control Lab isn’t convinced.

“There have been reports of a high rate of false positives on some of these tests that are done out of country with labs that don’t follow the protocols,” O’Byrne said.

The Canadian Lyme Disease Foundation believes those protocols aren’t broad enough and many cases are slipping through the cracks.

“Not only is it not necessarily looking for the correct strain of the bacteria,” Wilson said. “The bar for interpreting the criteria is set so high that most people will not meet it.”

The disease control lab is urging people to get retested in Canada if they aren’t satisfied with the results of their first blood test – before going overseas.

“We would encourage patients to seek a highly reliable validated test from an accredited lab that uses an approved protocol,” O’Byrne said.

There are now calls for the ministry to take a look at testing.

“If these other tests are doing what we’re seeing them do,” Wilson said. “Then why aren’t we reviewing these tests and adopting them here in Canada.”

There are no signs the testing in Saskatchewan will change any time soon, but the Canadian Lyme Disease Foundation said it will continue to raise awareness around the issue; and when federal funding for Lyme disease research comes into effect, the foundation hopes to be a part of the discussion.