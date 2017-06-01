Wildlife sightings in Saskatoon on the increase

City officials say there has been an increase in the number of wildlife spotted in Saskatoon.

Coyotes have been seen recently at various locations throughout the city.

Officials said rapid expansion of the city and the larger design of greenspace is contributing to the increased sightings.

Coyotes are being seen in both residential and industrial areas, especially if food and shelter are readily available.

There are steps that can be taken to help avoid coyote encounters in yards:

never feed coyotes or leave food waste in accessible areas;

do not put meat, eggs, or dairy in compost bins;

seal off access to decks and other sheltered spaces in your yard;

if you feed your pets outdoors, bring the food inside for the night; and

close the gate to your yard and ensure fencing is in good condition.



If a coyote is encountered, officials said to never approach it, look for a way out and be aware of the coyote’s movements.

They added to be assertive, yell, and wave arms so that coyotes maintain a healthy respect for humans, and to ensure the animal has an escape route.

Pets should also be kept on a leash and under control.

The advisory comes two days after a black bear was found in a tree in the city’s north end.

Conservation officers tranquilized the bear, but it later had to be euthanized when a reversal drug failed to take effect.

There have also been moose and deer sightings in recent weeks.

Anyone with questions or concerns about wildlife in the city is asked to contact parks pest management at 306-975-3300.

In an emergency, contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300.