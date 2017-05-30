Black bear found in tree in Saskatoon
A A
A black bear made its way into Saskatoon on Tuesday morning.
The bear is in a tree in the 2900-block of Miners Avenue.
READ MORE: Bear trapped in a tree off St. Mary’s Rd
Saskatchewan Environment and Resource Management (SERM) personnel have been called in to help Saskatoon police.
Pedestrians are being asked to find another route and drivers in the area are being asked to follow directions from officers.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.