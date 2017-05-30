Canada
Black bear found in tree in Saskatoon

WATCH ABOVE: A black bear has been found in a tree on Miners Avenue in Saskatoon.

A black bear made its way into Saskatoon on Tuesday morning.

The bear is in a tree in the 2900-block of Miners Avenue.

Saskatchewan Environment and Resource Management (SERM) personnel have been called in to help Saskatoon police.

Pedestrians are being asked to find another route and drivers in the area are being asked to follow directions from officers.

