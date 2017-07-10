‘Fort McMurray has your back’: Residents offer advice to B.C. evacuees

With thousands of people in B.C. now being forced to leave their homes because of wildfires, residents of Fort McMurray know all too well what they are going through.

Last year’s fire in the Alberta town burned 590,000 hectares and displaced 88,000 people. So far in B.C., around 14,000 people have been forced from their homes due to multiple fires that cover around 24,000 hectares.

Along with official government support (Alberta has sent about 100 firefighters so far), residents are also giving back as a “chance to pay it forward.”

“It happened to us last year. We know what they’re feeling and experiencing and hopefully what they need,” Tamara Laverdiere told Global News.

“They’re feeling upset, confused, worried, stressed out, [and] they’re not going to get the answers they want right now.”

Laverdiere is part of a group of people who dropped off supplies in Kamloops Monday morning. They were driving back to Fort McMurray on Monday night to load the truck up again.

“You’re watching it on the news and last year, we were watching ourselves and my heart aches. I know what they’re going through and you feel like you’re living it all over again,” Joanne Gernett said, as she dropped off supplies as well.

Alberta resident Brian MacKay created a website connecting evacuees with people who have opened their homes, and has done so once again for B.C. evacuees.

“I found last year that shelters were good for a night or two, but many evacuees found comfort in staying somewhere with some privacy and lack of crowds,” MacKay said in an email.

Global News asked evacuees from last year’s Fort McMurray wildfires on Facebook if they had any advice to give their neighbours across the border.

Here’s what they had to say. [Editor’s note: some comments have been edited for length and/or grammar.]

On what to bring with you:

Take treasured items, your pillows and blankets. Important documents. – Shawnisy Careen Hiscock

Take as much clothes as possible because if it does hit your town you’re more than likely not getting back for 30 plus days. In my case, we were evacuated May 3rd and allowed to live at home August 31. It was a long summer. – Geneva Alexandria Bourque

Take lots of water and snacks, wedding dress if you have it, baby books if you have kids, wedding pics/albums, personal documents (passport, birth certificate) important jewelery, lots of clothes and entertainment things for kids, it seems like a lot now but it will only be minimal things if you are gone for a long time. Be safe and remember Fort McMurray has your back. – Jenn Cramm

Let your children pack a bag and you also pack a bag for them. What you think they value as their favourite might not be theirs. – April Hillier

Don’t forget your medication as you don’t know when you will be able to get what you need or see a doctor, lots of water, snacks, personal papers, grab what you can, most stuff can be replaced. – Patricia McNair Klose

Stay gassed up:

Make sure all cars are full of fuel as many ran out trying to leave. We had to leave one truck behind and hope for the best. –Janine Thompson

Try to stay positive:

The worst part of my experience last year was all the “what ifs.” Had no clue if the home I was staying in was going to be there or not. Don’t dwell on what is left behind as long as you have the most important documents and your loved ones, then you continue on with them. Those 4 weeks of wondering for me was the most stressful time of my life. – Chris Huskins

Allow yourself time to grieve:

Try to stay calm. Once you are in a safe place, take a minute to yourself and have your breakdown. It will make you feel better! Reach out to people! You are all in this together. – April Hillier

Your head will be foggy for the entire evacuation and you most likely will forget half of it. Forgive yourself for the choices you made during that time and realize you’re not alone. – Jennifer Knuth

If you do lose your home, you can be angry about it. Grieve the loss of your things, don’t let anyone tell you they were just things, it was your life, you can be sad you lost it! – Shawnisy Careen Hiscock

On insurance:

Start a claim with your insurance right away and save all your receipts. – Sheri Shears

[Editor’s note: Insurance companies also recommend you keep your receipts related to cleanup and living expenses.]

Make a list of all the valuable items in your house that you can’t take with you. If anything happens to your home, it makes the insurance process easier. – Lori Bourque White

Take pictures of everything if you have time. – Tara Twidale

Pictures of everything in the house. Especially expensive theatre rooms and whatnot to prove to insurance what you have/had. – Geneva Alexandria Bourque

Remember you have help:

We are standing with you and sending B.C. lots of love and rain! – Tara Twidale

And don’t be afraid to ask for help. People want to help, don’t be stubborn and think we can do this on our own. – Shawnisy Careen Hiscock

Take as much as you can from the donation drop-offs even if you think it’s excessive because when you make it back to town, you will have many hidden expenses. If you can save on toiletries for a year, that’s one less thing you need to buy! IT’S THERE FOR YOU TO TAKE (I’m not saying be greedy, but more is better than none!)

You’re in for an incredibly long haul and hard time but there really is light at the end of the tunnel. You will see an entire country stand behind you and that’s an entire country to catch you when you’re ready to fall… trust me. – Jennifer Knuth

— With files from Kim Smith and Shaw TV online