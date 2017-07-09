Woman ‘heartbroken’ after moving truck filled with personal possessions stolen

Margareta Dovgal was heartbroken when she found out a moving truck with all her personal possessions was stolen.

“I got a call fairly late on July 4 and the guy that called was my mover based in Langley B.C.,” Dovgal said.

“He told me that the truck had been stolen. I was really shocked at first. I couldn’t believe it.”

Dovgal was moving home to British Columbia after living in Ottawa for just over a year.

Unable to bring all her items on the plane, Dovgal decided to hire a moving company to drive the remainder of her possessions to B.C.

In the early morning of July 1, the truck was stolen with all her things inside.

“Family photos, albums, all sorts of furniture. Anything that was near and dear,” she said.

Dovgal’s father died in 2011 after having a heart attack and her mother passed away in 2015.

The ashes of Dovgal’s deceased mother was also inside the truck.

“I’m really desperate to get in touch with those things that mean the most to mean,” Dovgal said.

“I don’t have a lot left of my parents. Everything I had from them was on that truck.”

The truck was last seen Blue Ocean Moving and Storage Services at 150 McLevin Avenue in Scarborough and anyone with any information is asked to contact Toronto Police.