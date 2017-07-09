Teen, 17, charged with attempted murder after violent assault, carjacking in North York

A 17-year-old boy is facing numerous charges, including attempted murder and robbery, after a stabbing and carjacking in North York early Friday.

Toronto police said the teen and a 20-year-old man were at a restaurant in the Yonge and Churchill streets area when, without provocation, the boy stabbed the man in the head, arms and torso.

The man was later taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The teenager left the restaurant and then confronted a 27-year-old man in an SUV. The boy allegedly pointed the knife at the man’s head, ordered him out and proceeded to steal the vehicle.

Police found him driving the SUV at around 3:20 a.m. near Sheppard Avenue East and the Don Valley Parkway

According to police, the teen ignored the officers’ request to stop and fled the scene, going through a red light at Sheppard Avenue East and Brian Road before colliding with another vehicle.

The boy was arrested and charged with attempted murder, robbery, possession of property obtained by crime, fleeing from police and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

He was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court Saturday.

There were no injuries as a result of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).