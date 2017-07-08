Kelowna fire
July 8, 2017 3:43 pm
Updated: July 8, 2017 3:54 pm

Large fire breaks out at building under construction in Kelowna

By Online News Producer  Global News

Crews are battling a fire on Truswell Road.

A large fire in the Lower Mission area was visible from across many parts of Kelowna on Saturday.

The fire broke out in a building under construction on Truswell Road. Firefighters began responding to the blaze around 11 a.m.

Lakeshore Road at Cook Road is now closed as crews battle the massive fire.

More to come…

