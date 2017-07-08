Calgary Stampeders

July 8, 2017 12:15 am

Stamps roll over Blue Bombers under Friday night lights

By Newstalk 770

Calgary Stampeders' Kamar Jorden (88) and Lemar Durant (1) celebrate Jorden's touchdown against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers during the second half of CFL action in Winnipeg Friday, July 7, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
A pair of touchdowns from Kamar Jorden helped the Calgary Stampeders make their way to a 29-10 victory over the Blue Bombers in Winnipeg on Friday night.

Sixteen of Calgary’s points were scored off of Winnipeg turnovers, including a pick-six from linebacker Maleki Harris.

The Bombers haven’t defeated the Stampeders at home since July 10, 2009.

Calgary has won 17 of its last 18 games against Winnipeg, including the last seven in a row since 2015.

Jorden had a one-yard run early in the second quarter, marking his first touchdown of the game. His second came off a 21-yard pass from Bo Levi Mitchell.

Mitchell had a rough start. At the half, he was 7 for 15 on passing and had already thrown two interceptions. Overall, the Stamps’ quarterback threw for 332 yards and completed 22 of 34 passes.

Calgary’s Kashawn Fraser and Tunde Adelek left the game and did not return.

The Stamps are back in action again on Friday, July 14 in Montreal. The pre-game show on NewsTalk 770 starts at 3:30 p.m. with kickoff slated for 5 p.m.

-With files from The Canadian Press

