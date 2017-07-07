5 more come forward in Westmount sex abuse case

Five new victims have come forward in the Westmount sex abuse case against former hockey coach John Garland, bringing the total to 20 people.

In May, Quebec Superior Court judge Marc de Wever approved a settlement between the City of Westmount and the sexual assault victims, six months after both sides reached an out-of-court agreement.

“If there are more than 25 people that are accepted as class members, the settlement provides that we’ll have to negotiate a new agreement with the city,” explained lawyer Jean-Marc Lacoursière.

He added the firm has launched a campaign on Facebook to reach as many possible victims as possible.

“I would not be surprised if five other people decided to come forward [bringing the total to 25],” he told Global News.

The lead plaintiff, Matt Bissonnette, first filed the class-action lawsuit in June 2015.

The Hollywood film director used to live in Westmount and played on a peewee all-star hockey team led by Garland.

Former mayor Peter Trent had previously called the case “one person’s unsupported allegations,” but apologized after the city conducted its own investigation.

“We have no doubt that this happened,” Trent said in January. “We have deep regrets.”

The settlement was presented to the court on May 2, with victim impact statements moving the judge to tears.

The city had agreed to pay up to a total of $2.5 million to victims.

The compensation ranges from $35,000 to $100,000 depending on the consequences suffered by the claimant.

“I hope this case represents a step towards accepting that these things happened, accepting that they happened because people and institutions weren’t vigilant enough and using them as lessons in order to become more vigilant about childhood sexual abuse as a society in the future,” he said.

Victims of John Garland’s abuse have until Sept. 11, 2017, to come forward.

All claims will be kept confidential and can be filed with Montreal’s Trudel Johnston and Lespérance law firm.

“What survivors should know is that a key part of this process is that it’s entirely confidential. Their names will not be made public under any circumstances, they will not have to testify,” Lacoursière said.

Garland worked for the Westmount’s Parks and Recreation Department and is believed to have abused young hockey players between 1953 and 1987. He died in 2012.

A toll-free information helpline for sexual assault victims of all ages provides free, bilingual and confidential support and guidance.

It is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week throughout Quebec at 1-888-933-9007 (toll-free number) or 514 933-9007 for the Montreal region.

