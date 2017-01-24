Victims, Westmount reach settlement in sexual abuse case involving hockey coach

Crime
A settlement has been reached between the City of Westmount and the law firm representing victims who claim they were sexually assaulted by a former hockey coach between 1953 and 1987.

Hollywood director Matthew Bissonnette, who grew up in Montreal, is the petitioner behind the class-action lawsuit, which was launched about two years ago.

He claims he was sexually assaulted by Westmount’s former all-star hockey coach John Garland when he was 12.

“We’ll never know how many victims there were. What I hope is that anyone who is out there and hears of this settlement will come forward because it will afford them some of the help that I think they might benefit from,” Bissonnette told Global News.

“The process of coming forward is completely confidential so they can contact the lawyers.”

The city has apologized and is offering to settle the case with a maximum compensation of $100,000 per victim.

In a press release, the city stated it “acknowledges that the effects of sexual abuse can last a lifetime and be devastating for victims, their families, and a community.”

“This is particularly true when the abuse is directed at the most vulnerable among us, our children.”

The 51-year-old Bissonnette said he’s relieved the city has opted not to fight the case in court, adding he’s letting go of his anger towards Garland.

“You’re dealing with a very sick and damaged individual,” he said.

“I think any anger I would have is channeled into doing positive work now.”

He met one-on-one with the mayor and the city’s lawyers a few months ago.

“I had a good meeting with the mayor. We had a frank discussion and again, I applaud the mayor and the community at city hall for doing a good investigation,” he told Global News.

“Acknowledging the reality and after that being very proactive. So, I think that they should be commended for the way they’ve handled this.”

Westmount Mayor Peter Trent is expected to hold a press conference with Bissonnette and his lawyer Tuesday morning.

Garland passed away in 2012.

