Judge approves settlement between Westmount and sex assault victims of former hockey coach

Quebec Superior Court judge Marc de Wever has approved the settlement between the City of Westmount and sexual assault victims of former hockey coach John Garland, six months after both sides reached an out-of-court agreement.

The lead plaintiff, Matt Bissonnette, first filed the class-action lawsuit in June of 2015. The Hollywood film director used to live in Westmount and played on a peewee all-star hockey team when he suffered abuse at the hands of his hockey coach.

Former mayor Peter Trent had initially called the case “one person’s unsupported allegations” and ended up apologizing after the city conducted its own investigation.

“We have no doubt that this happened,” Trent said in January. “We have deep regrets.”

The settlement was presented to the court on May 2, when victim impact statements moved the judge to tears.

Garland worked for the Westmount’s Parks and Recreation Department and is believed to have abused young hockey players between 1953 and 1987 — he died in 2012.

The city has agreed to pay up to a total of $2.5-million to victims. At least 15 people have come forward. The compensation ranges from $35,000 to $100,000 depending on the consequences suffered by the claimant.

Victims of John Garland’s abuse have 90 days to seek compensation, starting June 12 until August 10, 2017. All claims will be kept confidential and can be filed with Montreal’s Trudel Johnston & Lespérance law firm.

A toll-free information helpline exists for sexual assault victims of all ages. The service provides free, bilingual and confidential support and guidance, and is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, throughout Québec, at a toll-free number: 1 888 933-9007 or 514 933-9007 for the Montreal region.