Final step in sexual abuse settlement between victims and City of Westmount

Fifteen victims have come forward since an out-of-court settlement was reached with the City of Westmount over sexual abuse allegations against former hockey coach and city employee John Garland. Both sides reached an agreement in January, and lawyers, victims and family members were at the Montreal courthouse on Monday to present the settlement to a judge.

“I think the city did the right thing and that our counsel presented a great case and hopefully, this will allow for more victims to come forward in more jurisdictions,” the lead plaintiff Matt Bissonnette said.

Bisonnette launched a class-action lawsuit against the City of Westmount, two years ago, after several failed attempts to report the abuse to police back in the ’90s. After its own investigation, the city acknowledged that Bissonnette and possibly dozens of other young Pee-Wee all-star hockey players had been sexually abused by Garland, who has since passed away.

“It’s dirty. I think there’s a bit of blood on it but I’ve kept it forever,” said Ruth Ellis about her son’s hockey jersey which sports the number 100. Douglas Ellis is one of the 15 victims who came forward after Bissonnette took legal action. His mother remembers the shock she felt when her son first told her.

“Total utter complete horror and devastation. I ran to the emergency at the Toronto General Hospital — I couldn’t handle it,” said Ellis. “I felt betrayed, so betrayed, and so sick.”

Both sides were in court seeking the judge’s approval in the class-action settlement, which is expected in the coming weeks.

Lawyers and even the judge were moved to tears after hearing the victim impact statements.

“It’s the only time I’ve ever seen that in 25 years,” the City of Westmount’s lawyer Kurt Johnson said.

A legal representative for the victims underlined how difficult it was to find a law firm to represent them. In the end, lawyers on both sides credited the good faith of both parties for moving ahead with a settlement.

“The most important thing in cases of childhood sexual abuse are first and foremost to acknowledge that the events took place, to acknowledge the incredible impacts it can have on victims, survivors and their families,” Johnson said.

“Doug is, was a very powerful kid,” said his mother. “For him to have survived what he did survive all those years is utterly amazing.”

Doug Ellis died in 2015, shortly after he came forward about the abuse. He had a heart attack after increasing his anti-anxiety medication, and his mother is convinced her son would still be alive today if he hadn’t been abused as a child.

“I hope that any child, and I know Doug would feel the same way, any child who has been touched inappropriately, that they make a lot of noise and tell their parents or someone nearby who they trust.”

Both sides have agreed to build a memorial garden in Westmount to commemorate the victims and survivors.