Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Plane wheel gets stuck in mud at Edmonton International Airport

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted May 7, 2024 6:32 pm
1 min read
A United Airlines plane stuck in mud and grass after a wheel rolled off the pavement at the Edmonton International Airport View image in full screen
A United Airlines plane stuck in mud and grass after a wheel rolled off the pavement at the Edmonton International Airport on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A flight arriving at the Edmonton International Airport had an unexpected hiccup when a rear wheel rolled off the tarmac and got stuck in some grass and mud on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2:20 p.m., United Airlines flight 2308 from Denver to Edmonton was “disabled when its back wheel became stuck just off the maneuvering area while taxiing into YEG,” according to the airport.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

A post on social media by a passenger showed emergency crews arriving at the plane, where they said stairs were brought out for everyone to disembark.

A statement from the airport said the airline offloaded the passengers and crew and busses were brought out to transport everyone to the terminal.

Trending Now

The plane involved is an Airbus A320-232, which United Airlines said was carrying 165 passengers and five crew members.

Story continues below advertisement

As of publishing, the airport said the plane was still in the maneuvering area but was not blocking the runway, and airport operations were unaffected.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices