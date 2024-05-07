Plane wheel gets stuck in mud at Edmonton International Airport

Send this page to someone via email

A flight arriving at the Edmonton International Airport had an unexpected hiccup when a rear wheel rolled off the tarmac and got stuck in some grass and mud on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2:20 p.m., United Airlines flight 2308 from Denver to Edmonton was “disabled when its back wheel became stuck just off the maneuvering area while taxiing into YEG,” according to the airport.

A post on social media by a passenger showed emergency crews arriving at the plane, where they said stairs were brought out for everyone to disembark.

A statement from the airport said the airline offloaded the passengers and crew and busses were brought out to transport everyone to the terminal.

The plane involved is an Airbus A320-232, which United Airlines said was carrying 165 passengers and five crew members.

As of publishing, the airport said the plane was still in the maneuvering area but was not blocking the runway, and airport operations were unaffected.