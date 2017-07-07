5 Montreal stories you must read this week: July 7

From a boycott of Parc Safari to one parent’s warning about ticks in NDG, here are the five biggest stories Global News covered in Montreal this week:

Party people

“I like partying. I’m a party man.”

Hundreds of Montrealers are partying it up at Pointe-Calumet’s famous Beachclub – but these aren’t your average partygoers.

English services

“We are fixing a problem. For me this problem should have been fixed many years ago, had they let us do what we wanted to do.”

Vaudreuil-Dorion is revamping their French-only website to include an English portion.

Zoo boycott

“Go live your faith in your mosques, outside, no one is interested.”

Parc Safari in Quebec is standing by its decision to rent an outdoor space to the Canadian Muslim Association.

Ticked off

“I think this is a new issue that they’ve had so they weren’t quite sure how to handle it.”

One Montreal parent is insisting the city needs to do more about ticks after she says her son was bitten.

Going home

“Everybody is real nice, but they just don’t move. They’re all waiting for something.”

Rigaud residents are reaching a breaking point as they wait for officials to rule on their flooded homes.

