Quebec floods: Rigaud residents frustrated with slow services

Charlène St-Ours has two kids, aged 3 and 7, a partner and a full-sized rottweiler named Hercule.

Ever since her home flooded out two months ago, the whole family has been living in an RV.

Rigaud residents are being told by the town to allow at least 60 days for any flood requests. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/IhIZ3Qrarc — Billy Shields (@billyshields) July 5, 2017

St-Ours says Rigaud residents are reaching a breaking point as they wait for officials to rule on their flooded homes.

She argues families are having to put their lives on hold.

Charlène St-Ours, partner and two kids live in RV, waiting for word from officials on flooded home. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/3oYL5EninD — Billy Shields (@billyshields) July 5, 2017

“[Officials] say they’re going to do that, they say, they say,” she said.

“Everybody is real nice, but they just don’t move. They’re all waiting for something.”

What's more: water levels are back up in much of the Montreal area. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/TlonzRYLTW — Billy Shields (@billyshields) July 5, 2017

Initially, St-Ours said she had planned to rebuild her home, but it’s taken more than five weeks for a building inspector to come and she’s lost hope.

Rigaud's website warns 60 day delay for flood requests. https://t.co/jsyAFSYA0E situation could last through to next year. @Global_Montreal — Billy Shields (@billyshields) July 5, 2017

The province also recently announced that homes in the 20-year flood plains with more than 50 per cent damage will be demolished, with no chance of rebuilding.

Jacques-Cartier MNA Geoffrey Kelley is encouraging residents to be patient.

St-Ours told Global News she and her family just purchased a new house, but she hopes the province will compensate her for the loss of her old home.