July 5, 2017
Quebec floods: Rigaud residents frustrated with slow services

Billy Shields

Charlène St-Ours has two kids, aged 3 and 7, a partner and a full-sized rottweiler named Hercule.

Ever since her home flooded out two months ago, the whole family has been living in an RV.

St-Ours says Rigaud residents are reaching a breaking point as they wait for officials to rule on their flooded homes.

She argues families are having to put their lives on hold.

“[Officials] say they’re going to do that, they say, they say,” she said.

“Everybody is real nice, but they just don’t move. They’re all waiting for something.”

Initially, St-Ours said she had planned to rebuild her home, but it’s taken more than five weeks for a building inspector to come and she’s lost hope.

The province also recently announced that homes in the 20-year flood plains with more than 50 per cent damage will be demolished, with no chance of rebuilding.

Jacques-Cartier MNA Geoffrey Kelley is encouraging residents to be patient.

St-Ours told Global News she and her family just purchased a new house, but she hopes the province will compensate her for the loss of her old home.

