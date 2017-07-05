Quebec floods: Rigaud residents frustrated with slow services
Charlène St-Ours has two kids, aged 3 and 7, a partner and a full-sized rottweiler named Hercule.
Ever since her home flooded out two months ago, the whole family has been living in an RV.
St-Ours says Rigaud residents are reaching a breaking point as they wait for officials to rule on their flooded homes.
She argues families are having to put their lives on hold.
“[Officials] say they’re going to do that, they say, they say,” she said.
“Everybody is real nice, but they just don’t move. They’re all waiting for something.”
Initially, St-Ours said she had planned to rebuild her home, but it’s taken more than five weeks for a building inspector to come and she’s lost hope.
The province also recently announced that homes in the 20-year flood plains with more than 50 per cent damage will be demolished, with no chance of rebuilding.
Jacques-Cartier MNA Geoffrey Kelley is encouraging residents to be patient.
St-Ours told Global News she and her family just purchased a new house, but she hopes the province will compensate her for the loss of her old home.
