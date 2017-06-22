Quebec floods: Hundreds of homes destroyed in Montreal’s West Island

Hundreds of homes were destroyed following the intense flooding that ravaged much of Quebec this spring.

Of all the municipalities, Rigaud, west of the island of Montreal, was the hardest hit, according to Quebec’s Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux and Environment Minister David Heurtel.

In addition, the trailer park in Île Bizard was ruined and about 500 to 800 homes are considered to be “destroyed.”

The government announced reparations are possible for homes that are less than 50 per cent damaged, or if they’re more than 50 per cent damaged but outside of the 20-year flood zone.

For homes that are more than 50 per cent damaged and are in the flood zone, reconstruction will not be authorized, except in exceptional cases.

“We understand that this decision, as necessary as it is, will have an immediate impact on those affected,” said Coiteux.

Homes will be considered a complete loss if:

They are already destroyed.

They are considered dangerous.

Costs of reparations are more than 50 per cent of the building’s value at the time of the flood.

They are considered uninhabitable due to health or safety reasons.

More than 5,300 residences were affected and more than 4,000 people were forced to flee their homes in 278 municipalities during the floods. The Canadian Armed Forces were called in to help with relief efforts.

Public consultations will be held on July 10 in each municipality affected by the floods.