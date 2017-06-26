Quebec floods: Ile-Bizard mayor calls for lenience in enforcement of new flood rules

The mayor of Ile Bizard is calling on the government to be lenient with the new rules on flood-damaged homes.

Last week Quebec announced homes will not be allowed to be rebuilt if they have more than 50 per cent damage and lie in 20-year flood zones.

Some residents of Ile-Mercier, one of the areas worst-hit by the floods, disagree with the new rules.

Burt and Helene Ansell think their home took over $100,000 in damage from the flood.

They don’t believe it will need to be demolished, but say their daughter’s home a few blocks away will probably be condemned under the new Quebec rules.

“They’re ready to put the extra money in, but the government will put this wall in and say no you can’t have your house,” said Burt Ansell.

Mayor Normand Marinacci thinks the government should be lenient with their rules.

“I think it should be a little bit more flexible. If people like her daughter want to make a new foundation, a new house, I think they should give them the permission to do it,” Marinacci told Global News during a tour of flood-damaged neighbourhoods.

Marinacci also expressed support for the idea of public meetings to discuss what to do in cases where people lose their homes and cannot rebuild.

“This is something we have to discuss with the government. I would be in favour of a consultation,” Marinacci said.