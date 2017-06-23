Quebec floods: Île Bizard residents angry after province says some homes may not be rebuilt
Residents of Île Bizard, in Montreal’s West Island, are angry and sad over Quebec’s announcement about which homes will and will not be rebuilt after the intense spring flooding.
“I feel abandoned here,” said Jim Butt, a trailer park resident whose home sustained damage, but who may still be allowed to remain there.
“Everybody left their homes hoping the government will help them.”
He is still waiting to learn what the extent of the damage is to his home, but says he’s better off than those around him.
Quebec Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux announced Thursday that homes lying within the 20-year flood zone with more than 50 per cent of damages will not be rebuilt.
“We understand that this decision, as necessary as it is, will have an immediate impact on those affected,” said Coiteux Thursday.
There are exceptions to the rule, and residents may be able to contest determinations in exceptional circumstances.
Normand Marinacci, Île Bizard mayor, recognizes people are worried.
He confirmed about a dozen homes in his borough will likely be demolished, most of them coming from Île-Mercier and the trailer park area.
Homes will be considered a complete loss if:
- They are already destroyed.
- They are considered dangerous.
- Costs of repairs are more than 50 per cent of the building’s value at the time of the flood.
- They are considered uninhabitable due to health or safety reasons.
More than 5,300 residences were affected and more than 4,000 people were forced to flee their homes in 278 municipalities during the floods.
The Canadian Armed Forces were called in to help with relief efforts.
Public consultations will be held on July 10 in each municipality affected by the floods.
This will give the public a chance to react to the government’s plan before it takes effect.
