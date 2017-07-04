Vaudreuil mayor says English website coming after OQLF changed their mind

Right now the Vaudreuil-Dorion website is only in French, but not for much longer.

Clicking on the “English” tab brings the user to a blue page that read “Following discussions with the Office de la langue française, we have decided to improve the English portion of our website.”

Mayor Guy Pilon told Global News in February that the city had been informed by Quebec they weren’t allowed to have an English website that had all the same information in both languages. But in a recent meeting, Pilon says the OQLF changed their mind.

“We are fixing a problem. For me this problem should have been fixed many years ago, had they let us do what we wanted to do. They changed their mind,” said Pilon.

He said by the end of the summer, the site will have information on taxes, construction projects, city policies, garbage and recycling pickup and much more in both languages.

Pilon’s opponent in the upcoming municipal elections remains skeptical of the upcoming website.

“Will it actually be bilingual? We’ll see,” he wondered aloud.

Vaudreuil spokesperson Jessica Genest tells Global News the new website cost $87,000.