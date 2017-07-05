Chartwell senior residents party at Pointe-Calumet Beachclub

Hundreds of Montrealers are partying it up at Pointe-Calumet’s Beachclub – but these aren’t your average partygoers.

The retirees from Chartwell Retirement Residences, most of whom are over the age of 70, enjoyed some fun in the sun Wednesday.

“It’s good to get out in the sunshine, the fresh air,” said Ernie Pain, a Chartwell resident.

“I like partying. I’m a party man.”

It’s the second year the residence has organized a day at the club, which is known for welcoming celebrities like Kylie Jenner and Paris Hilton.

“More than 500 [people],” said Sébastien Chartier, general manager of Chartwell L’Unique.

“Having a big party, a blast with sun, the beach, the water, the music. It’s a great day.”

Around 500 retirees from 18 Chartwell residences are spending the day at the Pointe-Calumet Beachclub.

The partygoers took in the day at the beach by dancing, drinking (no, they didn’t get carded) and soaking up the summer rays.

They enjoyed a lunch before heading home in the early afternoon.

Some say it’s an atmosphere they’ve never experienced.

“Some people hardly go out,” said Ray Lamoureux, a Chartwell resident.

“We take advantage of all the outings because we’ve never been here, what have we got to lose?”

There's something for everyone here. Some dance, others sit in the shade. Some lounge by pool and take in sun by the beach

The one-day event is so popular that attendance doubled this year and organizers say they definitely hope to be back next year.