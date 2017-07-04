People calling for boycott on Parc Safari after it rented a space for Muslim prayer

A wildlife park in Hemmingford is standing by its decision to rent an outdoor space to the Canadian Muslim Association last Sunday.

That after non-Muslim visitors started calling for a boycott of Parc Safari after it rented out the space for Muslim prayers.

On July 2, Parc Safari rented an outdoor area to the association and says they received multiple complaints following the gathering.

Members of the association held a prayer in the outdoor space, fueling the rage of other park visitors.

Following the event, a video was posted on Youtube, sparking calls to boycott the park.

WATCH: Youtube video of a Muslim prayer at Parc Safari

“It’s not only inappropriate but a serious lack of respect towards Quebec and Quebeckers, ” the user who posted the Youtube video wrote.

“Go live your faith in your mosques, outside, no one is interested.”

Parc Safari claims that following the event it received “several heinous and racist comments.”

The park posted a response on Facebook saying they often host corporate groups and this one wasn’t treated any different.

They added the group respected every instruction given.

“Parc Safari is sorry freedom of religion may have offended some. In no case this was the objective,” the park wrote.

People were also complaining that the group’s prayer was broadcast through the park’s speakers.

However the park denies that and says the group brought its own speakers and respected volume restrictions.

“Parc Safari is a place for all, no matter their nationality, religion, colour, culture or sexual orientation. The park will not accept any call to hatred or inappropriate vocabulary on our social media, on the phone nor our site. All heinous messages will be erased from our page.”