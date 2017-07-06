Mayor says Edmonton is ‘very safe’ despite 9 homicides in 5 weeks

Edmonton police are investigating the ninth homicide in the city since June 1, after a 21-year-old woman was shot to death on Thursday morning.

Jordin Amber Aksidan died in hospital after she was found with life-threatening injuries at an apartment building in the area of 119 Avenue and 34 Street at around 5 a.m.

Aksidan’s death is the ninth homicide in Edmonton in the past five weeks, four of which happened over the course of nine days in June.

Despite the rash of violence, Mayor Don Iveson maintains the city is safe.

“The total number of homicides we’ve seen is obviously concerning to all of us,” he said, “but I’m reassured by the fact that the police investigations continue to show that this tends to be violence among people who know each other, who are living — quote, unquote — high-risk lifestyles.”

“I want to be absolutely clear that Edmontonians are safe, notwithstanding that there seems to be a rise in violence within certain portions of the community,” Iveson said. “But it’s within those communities as opposed to random acts of violence.

“Edmontonians overall are very safe.”

As of July 6, Edmonton has seen 27 homicides. The first homicide of the year was recorded on Jan. 4.

Police said 11 people have died of gunshot wounds and 10 people have died of stab wounds. One person died of blunt force trauma, and another as a result of an “incised wound of the neck.” An 11-day-old baby died in late March of a methamphetamine overdose. Other causes of death have not been revealed.

In 2016, there were 42 homicides in Edmonton. The city saw the most homicides in one year in 2011, when there were 48.

Below: Locations and information about Edmonton’s homicides in 2017