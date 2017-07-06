Lauren Conrad, former ‘Hills’ star, welcomes first child

Lauren Conrad is a new mom.

The former MTV reality star wrote on her website that Liam James Tell was born on Wednesday, weighing in at 6 pounds, 14 ounces.

It’s the first child for Conrad and husband William Tell. The former Hills star married the lawyer and musician in 2014.

READ MORE: Lauren Conrad announces engagement as ex-beau weds

The 31-year-old shared photos of an embroidered image of her new family, including the couple’s two dogs. “He’s here! We’re so excited to welcome Liam James Tell into the world!”

He's here! We're so excited to welcome Liam James Tell into the world! A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Jul 5, 2017 at 6:09pm PDT

“We are thrilled to share that we welcomed our son Liam James Tell into our family,” the couple said in a statement to People. “Mom, Dad and baby are doing well. We’re already in love!”

READ MORE: Lindsay Lohan wants people to ‘stop #bullying’ Donald Trump

Conrad announced her pregnancy on Instagram on New Year’s Day with a picture of a sonogram. Her caption read, “I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet…”

Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet… A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Jan 1, 2017 at 7:57am PST

Earlier this year, Conrad shared a photo of her growing baby bump while lying on a beach. “Babymooning and pretending my blended lemonade is a margarita,” Conrad’s caption read.

Babymooning and pretending my blended lemonade is a margarita 🌴👶🏼🌙🍹 A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Mar 30, 2017 at 2:06pm PDT

READ MORE: Babymoon and earlymoon: Couples are taking mooning to the next level

Conrad got her start on MTV’s Laguna Beach before getting her own reality show, The Hills, which ran from 2006 to 2010.

Hills alum, Whitney Port, announced her pregnancy in February and Heidi Montag revealed in April that there’s a baby Pratt on the way.

WATCH BELOW: Heidi Montag And Spencer Pratt Are Expecting

“It’s crazy. You would think we all, like, got together one night and discussed this master plan,” Whitney joked on KTLA 5’s morning news in April. “Just totally a coincidence and it’s been really awesome.”

Other Hills cast members, Kristin Cavallari and Audrina Patridge are already parents to little ones of their own.

READ MORE: Kristen Cavallari responds to parent shamers who say her sons are ‘too thin’

Patridge couldn’t help but share her excitement back in February when Conrad and Port announced their pregnancies.

“The five main Hills girls are all married or pregnant or moms,” Patridge shared with E! News. “Being a mom is the best thing in the world so I’m really excited for them.”

Conrad now runs a lifestyle and fashion website and has two fashions lines, LC Lauren Conrad and Paper Crown.

—With files from The Associated Press