Lindsay Lohan wants people to ‘stop #bullying’ Donald Trump
Lindsay Lohan is determined to get people to “stop #bullying” U.S. President Donald Trump on Twitter.
The former Parent Trap star responded to a tweet showing an image of a Breitbart article where Trump tweeted that he would be “delighted” to help Charlie Gard, a British infant that the European Court of Human Rights declared was too sick to help with experimental medicine.
“THIS IS our president,” Lohan tweeted on Monday. “Stop #bullying him & start trusting him. Thank you personally for supporting #THEUSA.”
Lohan continued to praise Trump’s family, including U.S. first lady Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr., for being “kind people.”
“As an American, why speak poorly of anyone?” she responded to another tweet.
Some people on Twitter were “glad that Lindsay Lohan actually spoke out” in support of Trump.
Others were quick to criticize the Mean Girls actress for her support.
Some Twitter users were quick to point out Lohan’s comments in February, when she revealed that she finds “solace” studying the Qur’an and other religious texts. “Just like meditation. [It’s] something that feeds my soul – learning different cultures and beliefs and the Islamic culture. I’ve found a lot of people, I feel like it’s a family to me.”
Piers Morgan also asked Lohan about her views on Trump in February. Lohan said she thought that he should be given a fair chance. “I don’t agree with his policies and the things he is doing,” she said. “But at the end of the day, he is the president right now. So what’s the point of picking on someone instead of seeing what they’re capable — or not capable — of.”
Lohan added that she did think his Twitter account should be taken away “or deleted.”
Last October, CNN uncovered a recording of Trump discussing the sexual viability of the Mean Girls actress on The Howard Stern Show. They discuss whether or not her red hair and freckles make her f***able and conclude that, because of her relationship with her father, the star is “deeply troubled and therefore great in bed.”
In response to the comments, a rep for Lohan said, “Right now, Lindsay is choosing to focus on the positive things happening in her life and has decided to disregard the comments made about her by presidential nominee Donald Trump. She is focusing on helping children around the world in need and that’s where her passion is.”
The rep also said, “Donald Trump is a perfect example that money cannot buy you class. As a man, I am disgusted.”Follow @KatieScottNews
