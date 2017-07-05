Lindsay Lohan wants people to ‘stop #bullying’ Donald Trump

Lindsay Lohan is determined to get people to “stop #bullying” U.S. President Donald Trump on Twitter.

The former Parent Trap star responded to a tweet showing an image of a Breitbart article where Trump tweeted that he would be “delighted” to help Charlie Gard, a British infant that the European Court of Human Rights declared was too sick to help with experimental medicine.

If we can help little #CharlieGard, as per our friends in the U.K. and the Pope, we would be delighted to do so. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2017

READ MORE: Donald Trump offers U.S. assistance on Twitter to terminally ill British baby

“THIS IS our president,” Lohan tweeted on Monday. “Stop #bullying him & start trusting him. Thank you personally for supporting #THEUSA.”

THIS IS our president. Stop #bullying him & start trusting him. Thank you personally for supporting #THEUSA — Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) July 4, 2017

Lohan continued to praise Trump’s family, including U.S. first lady Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr., for being “kind people.”

“As an American, why speak poorly of anyone?” she responded to another tweet.

READ MORE: Seth Rogen, Stephen Colbert troll Donald Trump Jr. with Twitter direct messages

Some people on Twitter were “glad that Lindsay Lohan actually spoke out” in support of Trump.

Everyone hates trump but he isn't all that bad and im glad Lindsay Lohan actually spoke out — PINNED (@sonhyvnwoo) July 5, 2017

So much respect for @LindsayLohan. Even when America turned on her, she still loves and shows so much respect for 🇺🇸 and our president. ❤️ya https://t.co/c0cbyKbp2Z — Marky Hutt👨🏻‍🎤 (@markyhutt) July 5, 2017

Now y'all are gonna bash Lindsay Lohan for not wanting to waste her life/energy hating Trump. — Fenrir (@callmeemorgs) July 5, 2017

Others were quick to criticize the Mean Girls actress for her support.

Stop trying to make Trump happen. It's not going to happen. — Ben Palmer 🌮 (@palmersaurusrex) July 4, 2017

Lindsay Lohan is tweeting about Donald Trump…. pic.twitter.com/NiqwR5JnxH — Magen Martin (@missmagen23) July 5, 2017

I can't believe lindsay lohan is a trump supporter how am I supposed to recover from this I was rooting for her pic.twitter.com/ll6lcImUM0 — tarra (@gratatarra) July 5, 2017

Me @ Lindsay Lohan after she tweeted her support of Trump pic.twitter.com/LCQzzI29E6 — Priscilla (@cillamede96) July 5, 2017



Story continues below seeing lindsay lohan's tweet defending trump after we supported her through all the bad times https://t.co/hJ6ausTV98 — brianne 🌻 (@titleflight) July 5, 2017

READ MORE: Lindsay Lohan claims she was ‘racially profiled’ while wearing headscarf

Some Twitter users were quick to point out Lohan’s comments in February, when she revealed that she finds “solace” studying the Qur’an and other religious texts. “Just like meditation. [It’s] something that feeds my soul – learning different cultures and beliefs and the Islamic culture. I’ve found a lot of people, I feel like it’s a family to me.”

how's @lindsaylohan gonna claim she is a muslim supporter but then be a trump supporter? u can't be both honey — clayty perry (@claywildwoode) July 5, 2017

hey @lindsaylohan are u being hacked? how can u be reading the quran but also support trump? that's just,,, cognitive dissonance right there — keep your chin up (@darlingkanej) July 5, 2017

Me: Lindsay Lohan supports Trump.

Husband: Wasn't she a Muslim for, like, three days? — Davide F. (@ItaloBritNYC) July 5, 2017

I absolutely believe that Lindsay Lohan was hacked, she couldn't work with refugees, learn the Quran, the Arabic AND support Trump. No way. — Tragic (@trashdri) July 5, 2017

Piers Morgan also asked Lohan about her views on Trump in February. Lohan said she thought that he should be given a fair chance. “I don’t agree with his policies and the things he is doing,” she said. “But at the end of the day, he is the president right now. So what’s the point of picking on someone instead of seeing what they’re capable — or not capable — of.”

WATCH BELOW: Lindsay Lohan claims she was ‘racially profiled’ while wearing headscarf

Lohan added that she did think his Twitter account should be taken away “or deleted.”

READ MORE: Lindsay Lohan wants to give Syrian refugees energy drinks

Last October, CNN uncovered a recording of Trump discussing the sexual viability of the Mean Girls actress on The Howard Stern Show. They discuss whether or not her red hair and freckles make her f***able and conclude that, because of her relationship with her father, the star is “deeply troubled and therefore great in bed.”

In response to the comments, a rep for Lohan said, “Right now, Lindsay is choosing to focus on the positive things happening in her life and has decided to disregard the comments made about her by presidential nominee Donald Trump. She is focusing on helping children around the world in need and that’s where her passion is.”

The rep also said, “Donald Trump is a perfect example that money cannot buy you class. As a man, I am disgusted.”