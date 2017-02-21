Lindsay Lohan claims she was ‘racially profiled’ while wearing headscarf

Lindsay Lohan claims she was “racially profiled” recently after arriving at London’s Heathrow Airport while travelling to New York.

The Freaky Friday actress recalled the incident on Good Morning Britain on Feb. 21, telling hosts Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan she “got stopped recently and was racially profiled.”

“She opened my passport, saw ‘Lindsay Lohan’ and started immediately apologizing. But then she said, ‘Take off your headscarf.'”

When Morgan asked Lohan if the situation freaked her out a bit, she said that it did.

“I did. I mean, it’s OK. But what scared me was that moment, how would another woman who doesn’t feel comfortable taking off her headscarf feel?” Lohan continued. “That was really interesting to me. I was kind of in shock.”

“It’s weird. I mean… I’m from New York, I’m born and raised there. I was a little intimidated.”

When asked why she was wearing the headscarf, the Mean Girls actress referred to Audrey Hepburn and Grace Kelly.

“You know what’s so interesting to me is that, when we look back on Grace Kelly and Audrey Hepburn and these old Hollywood actresses, they used to cover up the same way. With their big glasses and their headscarf…”

She was quickly cut off by Reid, who pointed out that these actresses weren’t wearing the headscarves for religious reasons.

Lohan, who was returning from Turkey (where she recently met President Recep Tayyip Erdogan), said, “But you could do it because maybe you don’t want to be seen as much in the airport, you know, my red hair doesn’t exactly not stand out.”

Reid then asked the Parent Trap star if she was doing it for privacy reasons rather than spiritual or religious reasons.

“I was doing it because I was leaving Turkey, and out of respect for certain countries that I go to, when I see certain people I think I feel more comfortable acting the same as the other women,” Lohan replied.

The actress also responded to rumours that she is converting to Islam.

“I think any religion anyone chooses is a personal belief,” Lohan said. “My sister’s a Buddhist. It’s a consideration I have. I don’t want to speak on something I haven’t finished yet, I don’t think that’s right.”

She added that she finds “solace” studying the Qur’an and other religious texts. “Just like meditation. [It’s] something that feeds my soul – learning different cultures and beliefs and the Islamic culture. I’ve found a lot of people, I feel like it’s a family to me.”

When Morgan asked Lohan about her views on U.S. President Donald Trump, Lohan said she thought that he should be given a fair chance. “I don’t agree with his policies and the things he is doing,” she said. “But at the end of the day he is the president right now. So what’s the point of picking on someone instead of seeing what they’re capable — or not capable — of.”

Lohan added that she did think his Twitter account should be taken away “or deleted.”

In November, Lohan was interviewed at a party, and many pointed out her alleged new “accent.” The actress said it’s a combination of the languages she knows or is learning, incorporating multiple accents from around the world.

“It’s a mixture of most of the languages I can understand or am trying to learn,” she told the Daily Mail.

#LindsayLohan has a new speaking accent/mannerism – and it is the most odd and fascinating thing!! Watch HERE! https://t.co/jOGRRXg2lG pic.twitter.com/9beQWIspSQ — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) November 1, 2016

She made headlines for her dramatic break-up with Russian boyfriend Egor Tarabasov and for suffering a gory injury in a boating accident in early Oct. where she ripped off part of her finger.

Also in November, in honour of her new eponymously named club, she said she wanted to help Syrian refugees by sending them energy drinks.