Crime
July 5, 2017 1:26 pm

New trial ordered for man convicted of killing Calgary student Brett Wiese

By Crime Reporter  Global News

Mitchell Harkes was found guilty of all charges October 3, 2015, following a fatal stabbing January 12, 2013.

Global Calgary
A A

The Alberta Court of Appeal has ordered a new trial for Mitchell Harkes, convicted of the second-degree murder of University of Calgary student Brett Wiese.

Wiese, 20, died after being stabbed in the back outside of a Brentwood home in January 2013.

Harkes was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 12 years in October 2015.

READ MORE: Mitchell Harkes appeals murder conviction for stabbing death of U of C student

An appeal was filed a month later citing several reasons, including:

  • Verdict unreasonable/cannot be supported by evidence;
  • Judge erred by allowing prosecutor to cross examine Harkes on prior criminal record;
  • Judge erred by allowing jury to determine guilt based on joint enterprise.

Harkes was also found guilty of attempted murder for stabbing a second young man. That conviction stands.

Wiese was originally from Ponoka and was taking his bachelor of commerce at the U of C when he was killed.

Watch below from May 2015: A teenager who murdered a promising young University of Calgary student has been sentenced to life in prison. Jill Croteau reports.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Brett Wiese
Brett Wiese murder
Calgary crime
Mitchell Harkes
Mitchell Harkes appeal
Mitchell Harkes new trial
Mitchell Harkes trial
University of Calgary
University of Calgary student murdered

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News