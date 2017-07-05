New trial ordered for man convicted of killing Calgary student Brett Wiese
The Alberta Court of Appeal has ordered a new trial for Mitchell Harkes, convicted of the second-degree murder of University of Calgary student Brett Wiese.
Wiese, 20, died after being stabbed in the back outside of a Brentwood home in January 2013.
Harkes was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 12 years in October 2015.
An appeal was filed a month later citing several reasons, including:
- Verdict unreasonable/cannot be supported by evidence;
- Judge erred by allowing prosecutor to cross examine Harkes on prior criminal record;
- Judge erred by allowing jury to determine guilt based on joint enterprise.
Harkes was also found guilty of attempted murder for stabbing a second young man. That conviction stands.
Wiese was originally from Ponoka and was taking his bachelor of commerce at the U of C when he was killed.
