OPP issue warning after parent left infant and pet in car while shopping

Provincial Police are reminding the public not to leave animals and children in hot vehicles after an incident was reported in Simcoe.

Norfolk County OPP says they were called to a Canadian Tire in Simcoe on Friday, June 30, at around 5 p.m. after a concerned member of the public observed an infant and a dog in distress inside a motor vehicle.

READ MORE: 3 young children left unattended in hot car in Mississauga: police

Police say the infant and the dog were left unattended while the parent was inside the store. By the time an officer arrived, the vehicle had left. No license plate information was obtained.

“The OPP want to remind all parents or caregivers that at no time during the year should any child be left alone in a vehicle, no matter how quickly you think that errand will be,” said Const. Ed Sanchuk in a news release.

“Leaving a child unattended in a vehicle goes beyond the weather conditions and the safety and well-being of a child should always be the top priority.”

The temperature on Friday was 26 C. However, police are reminding the public that it could have been closer to 32 C inside the vehicle in the shade, or up to 71 C in the sun.

Police also want to remind the public that the criminal code of Canada has specific sections that deal with the mistreatment of animals, with consequences that could lead to jail time. There is also a bylaw that prohibits leaving an animal unattended in a motor vehicle in Norfolk County with fines up to $490.

READ MORE: Should pets be allowed in air-conditioned stores during a heat wave?

“If you see an animal in a vehicle on a warm or humid day who you believe may be in distress, gather as much information as you can. Obtain the make, model and licence plate of the vehicle, and immediately enter the store and have the owner paged and contact police,” said Sanchuk.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is being urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at http://www.helpsolvecrime.com.