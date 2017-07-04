Edmonton Oilers’ former No.1 pick Nail Yakupov inks deal with Colorado Avalanche

After underwhelming stints in Edmonton and St. Louis, the first overall draft pick from the 2012 NHL entry draft is getting a chance to put his once-promising career back on track with the Colorado Avalanche.

The Colorado Avalanche announced Tuesday they had signed former Oilers winger Nail Yakupov to a one-year deal, however, the team did not disclose how much the 23-year-old Russian hockey player would be paid.

We have signed Nail Yakupov! pic.twitter.com/DevSuZKIih — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) July 4, 2017

“Nail is a young, skilled winger who will add depth to our lineup,” Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic said in an article posted to nhl.com. “We look forward to seeing him at training camp.”

An electrifying talent at the junior level, Yakupov was drafted first overall in 2012 with the expectation he would join other promising young forwards in Alberta’s capital for a rebuilding effort to make the Edmonton Oilers a contender again. At the time, that crop of forwards included the likes of Sam Gagner, Jordan Eberle, Taylor Hall and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. Of those names just listed, only Nugent-Hopkins remains in oil country. All the others have been traded over the years. The Oilers have become a contender again, but thanks to even younger stars like Hart Trophy winner Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

READ MORE: Oilers sign top draft pick Nail Yakupov to three-year, entry-level deal

“Nail Yakupov is a good person with a unique skill set,” Bob Stauffer, Oilers radio analyst and host of Oilers Now on 630 CHED, tweeted about Yakupov’s new contract. “Players grow and learn at different rates. Wish him the best of luck in Colorado.”

Nail Yakupov is a good person with a unique skill set.

Players grow and learn at different rates.

Wish him the best of luck in Colorado — Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) July 4, 2017

It was just nine months ago that Yakupov was traded to St. Louis where he scored just three goals and nine points in 40 games with the Blues in the 2016-17 season. In 292 career NHL regular season games, Yakupov has totalled 53 goals and 120 points.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers trade Nail Yakupov to St. Louis Blues

Watch below: After a rookie season in which he scored 17 goals, Nail Yakupov and the Edmonton Oilers just never seemed to be a good fit. A trade was bound to happen and he ended up with the St. Louis Blues. In October 2016, Quinn Phillips took a look at how he was adjusting with his new team.

The Russian forward was signed as an unrestricted free agent by Colorado. He would have been a restricted free agent except the Blues chose not to make him a qualifying offer.

By signing Yakupov, the Avalanche now have three one-time first overall draft picks on their roster. The others are Nathan MacKinnon and Erik Johnson.

Watch below: Global News videos about or featuring Nail Yakupov.