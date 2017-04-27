Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl continues strong play in Game 1 against the Ducks

After a slow start to the playoffs, Leon Draisaitl is proving that he’s one of the top young players in the NHL.

The 21-year-old had four points in Game 1 of the Edmonton Oilers second-round series against the Anaheim Ducks, leading the Oilers to a 5-3 win.

“I think every player has a team that they like to play. The first two periods I didn’t do much at all. Obviously you need the bounces here and there too and we got them today,” Draisaitl said.

It was a rough start to the playoffs for Draisaitl. He had no points in the first four games of the opening-round series against San Jose and was fined for spearing the Sharks’ Chris Tierney in Game 4. But he’s arguably been Edmonton’s best player since that point, recording seven points in three games, all of them Oiler wins.

“He doesn’t get enough credit. I don’t think people talk about him enough. This is a great opportunity for him to step right into the spotlight,” Connor McDavid said.

The Sharks made it a focus to stop McDavid in the first round and the Ducks did the same in Game 1. Oilers head coach Todd McLellan said after Wednesday’s game the emphasis on McDavid has opened up room for Draisaitl.

“There’s so much attention put on 97 right now, there’s such a focus that others have to pick up the slack, and sometimes there’s ice there available, and in my opinion Leon took advantage of it tonight,” McLellan said.

“Connor is so good that he has that every game. Guys skate with him. They just don’t want him to touch the puck. I wouldn’t either if I was to play against him, but everyone needs to step up in our room and I thought we’ve had that in the playoffs so far,” Draisaitl said.

Draisaitl’s strong play could turn some of the Ducks’ attention from McDavid to Edmonton’s other young star.