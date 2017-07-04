Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old taken after she played in a playground

RCMP have issued a province-wide Amber Alert for eight-year-old Daniella Shatokhina.

She was last seen in the Crescent Acres area of Prince Albert, Sask. Shatokhina is described as 4’6″, 52 lbs, Caucasian, female, with brown eyes and dark blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and a polka-dot skirt.

Police said she was taken from a playground in the Crescent Acres area of Prince Albert by a male, aged 18-30, with dark skin, long, shaggy hair, wearing a dark baseball cap.

Shatokhina was playing by herself when the man entered the playground and lingered there. When Shatokhina left the playground, the male followed, spoke with her, then grabbed her and put her in the back of his car.

The car is described as dark-coloured, four-door, with a rear spoiler. It left the area north on Olive Diefenbaker Drive.

If anyone has any information, RCMP are asking you call 1-877-SOAMBER or 1-877-762-6237.