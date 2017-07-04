RCMP probe rabbit’s death after animal’s blood is smeared on St. Albert school

The RCMP are investigating after blood from a dead rabbit was smeared on the walls of a school northwest of Edmonton.

Police said at around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, officers received a tip that a rabbit had had been killed behind Albert Lacombe School, which is located on Gainsborough Avenue in St. Albert. Once they got to the school, the officers determined the animal’s blood had been smeared on the back of the building.

Investigators were able to obtain surveillance video from the school and are reviewing it in the hopes it will help them identify possible suspects in the case.

“Harming wildlife and damaging a school are disturbing and serious matters to the RCMP and the community of St. Albert,” Cpl. Laurel Kading, with the St. Albert RCMP’s Community Policing/ Victim Services Unit, said in a news release on Tuesday. “Officers are working hard to locate the offenders and stop this disrespectful behaviour.”

While RCMP did not provide details about how the rabbit died, they told Global News the animal is not believed to have been run over by a vehicle.

On Tuesday evening, police called on the “person or persons responsible for this rabbit’s death and the mischief to the school” to turn themselves in to the St. Albert RCMP.

Anyone who saw what happened or who has information about the incident is asked to call 780-458-7700 or to drop by the St. Albert detachment to give a statement.