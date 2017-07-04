Discounted bus pass program renewed
The Discounted Bus Pass program (DBP) has been renewed, amid cuts to other transit services in the province in what is shaping up to be a fiscally difficult year for Saskatchewan’s government.
The program allows people receiving income assistance to receive bus passes at a discounted rate, with the province providing a $25 subsidy. The province has invested $1.8 million in the program for the 2017-2018 year.
Mayor Michael Fougere said that the program helped pay for 26, 000 bus passes in the city last year.
“I would view it as an essential program for the quality of life for those who are most vulnerable, those who do not have the ability to pay, but certainly require transportation,” the mayor said Tuesday.
“This is fundamental to the quality of life in urban Saskatchewan.”
Social Services Minister Tina Beaudry-Mellor says that this service helps people in cities fulfill basic needs, such as medical appointments.
“Having this transportation option available to them is really critical if we want to see employment opportunities realized, or education opportunities realized, or even access to basic medical appointments,” Beaudry-Mellor said.
“Many people don’t have access to a vehicle in urban communities that are on our programs.”
Other cities are receiving funding as well. The breakdown is as follows:
- Saskatoon – $888,000
- Regina – $729,000
- Prince Albert – $119,000
- Moose Jaw – $61,000
- North Battleford – $7,500
- Yorkton – $18,750
- Swift Current – $8,750
Discounted passes are available for purchase at the local transit authority office.
