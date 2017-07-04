Celine Dion poses naked for Vogue magazine
CAUTION: The photo below contains nudity that some may find offensive.
Canadian chanteuse Céline Dion posed nude while sitting on a white chair for an Instagram photo taken by Vogue magazine on Tuesday.
The magazine posted the picture to show the 49-year-old singer’s changing of looks between shows.
Vogue notes that Dion has worn haute couture almost exclusively for each performance over the past five years, whether she’s onstage in Las Vegas or on her current “mini-tour” of Europe.
The posts says that Dion “performs a minimum two hours a night, five or six nights a week, dancing and curtsying and generally gesticulating sans abandon, in handmade, hand-beaded, delicacies designed solely to walk a catwalk or a carpet.”
Vogue quotes Dion as saying: “The clothes follow me; I do not follow the clothes.”
Here's a little naked fact to ponder while Celine Dion changes looks between shows: for the past five years she has worn haute couture near exclusively for her own performances (in Las Vegas and on her current "mini-tour" of Europe). She performs a minimum two hours a night, five or six nights a week, dancing and curtseying and generally gesticulating sans abandon, in handmade, hand-beaded delicacies designed solely to walk a catwalk or a carpet (and often with handlers). For Celine's orders, the houses send teams to Nevada for typically three fittings, before the garments are ultimately finished in her local, private atelier. Armani Prive, Schiaparelli, Giambattista Valli, Versace…only a partial list. Everyone, basically. In Vegas, Velcro panels are added to allow for her ribcage to expand or for a quick outfit change. Micro straps of elasticized chiffon prevent a slit from becoming a sloppy situation mid-squat. Shoes—always heels, never platforms—are ordered one size smaller (she is normally a 38) and refitted with metal shanks. Says Celine, "We have to make haute couture industrial." And, more enigmatically: "The clothes follow me; I do not follow the clothes." Which is to say: the haute couture, with all its fragility and handcraft, has to perform professionally for Ms. Dion. And privately as well. Years ago, Celine bought a classic little black dress from the Christian Dior atelier when the house was overseen by John Galliano. It is simple, falling to mid calf, and narrow as can be with just a hint of stretch. It requires a minimum of jewelry, a statement bracelet or perhaps one of the major diamond rings she designed with her late husband Rene Angelil: two pear cuts set in a wide pave band, or two hearts of diamond and emerald abstractly interlocking, on a cushion of yet more diamonds. This LBD forces you to walk one foot in front of the other. This is a dress Celine knows well and clearly loves, the simplest evocation of the private luxury of couture and the total antithesis of the red carpet hoopla that attends the union of fashion and celebrity. It is also the dress she wore to Rene's funeral. #CelineTakesCouture Photo by @sophfei.
The other shots the publication posted to their Instagram page use the hashtag “#CelineTakesCouture.”
Celine Dion doesn't try to hide her feelings. Her candor is one of her many charms, coupled with lovely manners and an emotional transparency that's unique in anyone (let alone a global popstar for over 30 years). Last year at the haute couture show for Giambattista Valli, she sang, clapped, oohed and cooed, before ultimately going backstage post-show to weep with Giamba and his mama. "No one else was applauding," she recalls slightly sheepishly as she waits to enter the Petit Palais for this summer's Valli catwalk. She is joined by a featured dancer in her European show by the name of Pepe Munoz. Pepe is a Spaniard, originally from Malaga; he is also a budding fashion illustrator (@pepemunozillustrations). Celine was introduced to Pepe by Las Vegas show folks she knows through her butler's wife, who is a dancer herself. ("All the people I meet," says Dion of her Vegas social life, "are acrobats, dancers, or divers. That's family.") Now the two are fast pals, inseparable onstage (her in a jeweled, super-heroic unitard, him in his basic helpless hotness) and off. And so when, this season, Celine decides to express her exuberant enthusiasm for Valli's work it is by making flamenco hand signals to Pepe, who is across the aisle, and his front row neighbors, actress Rossy de Palma and the esteemed Spanish choreographer Blanca Li. And there are far too many runway winners to count. A delicate tiny floral tee-shirt of fully embroidered tulle worn with a collar or harness of black pailettes. Ball dresses of chantilly lace, pleated tulle, or broderie anglais, cut high in the front, trained in the back. This is a full-on Celine show in every sense. Celine's hands are twirling; Pepe's hands are Voguing; Rossy is inexplicably doing scissor kicks…. The models (the lucky ones!) are gliding by in ballet shoes, but the dancing is all going down in the seats. When it ends, Pepe is in tears. Blanca is in heaven. And Celine is saying that next year, if she is on tour in Europe, she will ask to have the whole week of the shows off from performing. "But they won't let me," she laughs, "for fear I will spend too much money!" #CelineTakesCouture Photographed by @denisetruscello.
“They see me; I don’t see them,” Dion told Vogue about the paparazzi and fans who follow her around. She isn’t afraid to give them the pictures they ask for.
As of late, Dion has resurfaced in a big way following her husband and brother’s deaths in January 2016. She’s been far more visible at public events and on red carpets, posing cheekily on car hoods and lowering her sunglasses to peep at photographers.
She has been impressing fans, too, by stepping out in show-stopping outfits during the recent weeks, like the Stéphane Rolland Haute Couture she wore to sing My Heart Will Go On at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.
Une superbe soirée aux #BBMAs où Céline rendait hommage au 20e anniversaire du film Titanic et de la chanson #MyHeartWillGoOn. A wonderful night at the #BBMAs where Céline got to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the movie Titanic and the song #MyHeartWillGoOn. Dress : @stephanerolland_paris Shoes : @giuseppezanottidesign Key stylist : @luxurylaw Make up : @justinstclairmakeup Hair : Deanna "Dee" Marti
She also has her new line of accessories, including handbags and luggage, coming out this summer at Nordstrom.
Speaking about the new launch, Dion reportedly said, “I’m excited at this opportunity to launch my collection with Nordstrom. They’re a wonderful company with great stores, and I’m proud to be associated with them along with my partners.”
