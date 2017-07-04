Celine Dion poses naked for Vogue magazine

CAUTION: The photo below contains nudity that some may find offensive.

Canadian chanteuse Céline Dion posed nude while sitting on a white chair for an Instagram photo taken by Vogue magazine on Tuesday.

The magazine posted the picture to show the 49-year-old singer’s changing of looks between shows.

Vogue notes that Dion has worn haute couture almost exclusively for each performance over the past five years, whether she’s onstage in Las Vegas or on her current “mini-tour” of Europe.

The posts says that Dion “performs a minimum two hours a night, five or six nights a week, dancing and curtsying and generally gesticulating sans abandon, in handmade, hand-beaded, delicacies designed solely to walk a catwalk or a carpet.”

Vogue quotes Dion as saying: “The clothes follow me; I do not follow the clothes.”

The other shots the publication posted to their Instagram page use the hashtag “#CelineTakesCouture.”

“They see me; I don’t see them,” Dion told Vogue about the paparazzi and fans who follow her around. She isn’t afraid to give them the pictures they ask for.

As of late, Dion has resurfaced in a big way following her husband and brother’s deaths in January 2016. She’s been far more visible at public events and on red carpets, posing cheekily on car hoods and lowering her sunglasses to peep at photographers.

She has been impressing fans, too, by stepping out in show-stopping outfits during the recent weeks, like the Stéphane Rolland Haute Couture she wore to sing My Heart Will Go On at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.

She also has her new line of accessories, including handbags and luggage, coming out this summer at Nordstrom.

Speaking about the new launch, Dion reportedly said, “I’m excited at this opportunity to launch my collection with Nordstrom. They’re a wonderful company with great stores, and I’m proud to be associated with them along with my partners.”

—With a file from Cat Williams