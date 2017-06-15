Céline Dion to launch new lifestyle collection at Nordstrom
Céline Dion is set to bring her new collection of leather lifestyle goods to Nordstrom this summer.
According to Women’s Wear Daily, the 49-year-old Canadian-born music icon will unveil her affordable line of leather handbags, luggage and small accessories for fall 2017 at the department store and available on its online hub in August of this year.
A few select pieces in her collection were unveiled at Project Womens in Las Vegas in February.
Dion’s latest collection will retail in prices “from $58 to $298 in the U.S. and $78 to $398 in Canada,” according to WWD, with full pieces of luggage being sold separately online for slightly higher prices ranging from “$158 to $478.”
La prévente exclusive de la collection Céline Dion commence maintenant! 4 modèles sont disponibles. Quel est votre préféré? Cliquez sur le lien dans la bio de Céline. // The exclusive presale of Céline’s collection starts right now! 4 styles are available. Which one is your favorite? Click on the link below Céline’s bio. #CélineDionCollection -Team Céline 👜
Speaking of the new launch, Dion reportedly said, “I’m excited at this opportunity to launch my collection with Nordstrom. They’re a wonderful company with great stores, and I’m proud to be associated with them along with my partners at The Bugatti Group, Epic Rights and Prominent Brand + Talent.”
The music star was most recently spotted donning a bright floral suit by fashion designer Roberto Cavalli in Paris ahead of her upcoming 2017 European Summer Tour.
