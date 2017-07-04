Canadians can now get McDonald’s via UberEATS – but is it worth it?

Ever wished that a Big Mac with fries and Coke would magically appear at your doorstep? Dream no more.

Canadians can now order McDonald’s menu items from 187 restaurants in Montreal, Ottawa, the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and Edmonton, the fast food giant and Uber announced today.

READ MORE: McDonald’s attacks ‘disgusting excuse of a president’ Donald Trump in apparent rogue tweet

And the two companies have plans to add more home-delivery spots in the coming months, for a total of 250 restaurants by the end of summer 2017, including in Calgary. Here’s the roll-out plan:

Montreal (31 restaurants)

(31 restaurants) Ottawa (18 restaurants)

(18 restaurants) Toronto and Greater Toronto Area (145 restaurants)

and (145 restaurants) Edmonton (43 restaurants)

(43 restaurants) Calgary (20 restaurants)

Story continues below

“We know that Canadians frequently search for McDonald’s in the UberEATS app, so we’re excited to expand our reach and deliver what they’ve been craving,” Ian Black, regional general manager of UberEATS said in a statement.

READ MORE: Not so Happy Meals: McDonald’s faces class action lawsuit in Quebec

But the partnership between McDonald’s and Uber extends well beyond Canada. The so-called McDelivery service via UberEATS is also available in over 1,000 locations in the U.S., as well as in several U.K. cities and towns, including London and Manchester.

WATCH: Toronto Uber customers with complaints say there’s no one to call

But is it worth it?

The McDonald’s-Uber combo has its fans:

UberEATS x McDonald's is the best news I've heard this morning 😍 — Jeffrey Cunha (@jeffreydacunha) July 4, 2017

So apparently I can order @McDonalds from @UberEATS now pic.twitter.com/r6zBKT7hX5 — Alysha van der Valk (@am_vandervalk) July 4, 2017

The economics of ordering your fast food favourites for delivery, though, seems questionable.

UberEATS has never been cheap, but its flat $4.99 booking fee isn’t so bad if you’re ordering, say, a $30 meal. But McDonald’s?

Adding Uber’s cut to many menu items means paying nearly 100 per cent more. A $5.39 Egg McMuffin Meal, for example, will now cost you $11.08, according to UberEATS Toronto. You might also need to pay an additional fee if you happen to order when UberEATS is busy in your area, similar to the surge pricing Uber uses to get more drivers on the road during peak demand times.

READ MORE: McDonald’s pulls commercial featuring child mourning dead father

And then there’s the wait. The average order takes 35 minutes from start to finish in Toronto.

A boon for night owls

Still, the service will likely prove popular with the younger crowd that often turns to burgers and fries to help quench hunger pangs after a night out drinking:

tiny moments that change your life on a fundamental level: hitting the ubereats app and learning you can get mcdonald's delivered at 3:38am. — Danny Shanahan (@DannyShanahan) July 4, 2017